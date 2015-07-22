UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Yaprak Sut ve Besi Ciftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a credit agreement with Ziraat Bankasi for 6 million lira ($2.24 million)
* Said 1 million lira of the loan is agricultural working capital credit with 18 months maturity and 4 percent interest rate
* 5 million lira of the loan is agricultural investment credit with 7 years maturity
* Agricultural investment credit will be subsidized by government with low interest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.6845 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.