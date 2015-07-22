July 22 VENITI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it bought 50 shares in Straco Sp. z o.o. for 2,500 zlotys ($662)

* Straco Sp. z o.o. to change name to KRUZY.PL Sp. z o.o. and will focus on cooperation with tour operators and tourist agents in selling cruises

($1 = 3.7765 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)