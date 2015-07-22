Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Mut AG Messgeraete Fuer Medizin Und Umwelttechnik :
* Q2 EBIT: about 2.0 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue about 13.1 million euros ($14.34 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order