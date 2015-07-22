BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
July 22 Premuda SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed standstill agreements with creditors and that it will continue its negotiations for its debt restructuring
* Plans to find a final agreement for its debt restructuring by Oct. 2015
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing