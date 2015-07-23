Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 Tronics Microsystems SA :
* H1 revenue at 4.2 million euros ($4.6 million) versus 6.0 million euros a year ago
* For 2015 expects revenue that should be the same level as last year
Source text: bit.ly/1TSzEuL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order