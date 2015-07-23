July 23 Roche Severin Schwan told reporters:

* CEO says extremely well-hedged in terms of cost base, more than 80 percent of costs outside Switzerland

* Roche ceo says dollar as strong as swiss franc, so not just a question of looking at efficiences at hq

* Roche ceo says expects biosimilars in europe towards end of 2017, later in U.S.

* Plans to file PD-L1 drug for bladder cancer, awaiting data from BIRCH trial before filing decision on lung cancer

* Confident about mid-term prospects for diabetes care business

* Confident can keep growing despite long-term biosimilars threat

* Roche ceo says clear shift of resources to cancer immunotherapy research and development

* Roche ceo says no plans whatsoever to sell diabetes care

* Roche ceo says screening market for very targeted acquisitions but current valuations are challenging

* Roche ceo says cautiously optimistic about Alzheimer's drug research