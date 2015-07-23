UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
July 23 Roche Severin Schwan told reporters:
* CEO says extremely well-hedged in terms of cost base, more than 80 percent of costs outside Switzerland
* Roche ceo says dollar as strong as swiss franc, so not just a question of looking at efficiences at hq
* Roche ceo says expects biosimilars in europe towards end of 2017, later in U.S.
* Plans to file PD-L1 drug for bladder cancer, awaiting data from BIRCH trial before filing decision on lung cancer
* Confident about mid-term prospects for diabetes care business
* Confident can keep growing despite long-term biosimilars threat
* Roche ceo says clear shift of resources to cancer immunotherapy research and development
* Roche ceo says no plans whatsoever to sell diabetes care
* Roche ceo says screening market for very targeted acquisitions but current valuations are challenging
* Roche ceo says cautiously optimistic about Alzheimer's drug research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
ABU DHABI, March 30 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Development Co, which is merging with fellow Abu Dhabi-owned International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), said on Thursday its net profit nearly tripled in 2016.