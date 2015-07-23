July 23PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Wednesday it decided to extend share buyback programme initiated on Sept. 30, 2014

* Until Aug. 31, 2016, intends to repurchase up to 181,000 own shares with a maximum value of up to 3.2 million euros ($3.50 million)

