July 23 Stallergenes SA :

* Reported on Wednesday net sales for the first half of 2015 of 141.3 million euros ($154.71 million), an increase of 8.7 percent compared with the first half of 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1gPASsB

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)