* Says PharmaMar enters into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement with the pharmaceutical company TTY Biopharm to market and distribute the drug candidate APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) in Taiwan

* PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations for regulatory milestones achieved by APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin)

* PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product to TTY Biopharm for commercial use

* APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) is PharmaMar's second anticancer drug candidate obtained from a marine organism and is currently under development for the treatment of multiple myeloma and a type of T cell lymphoma

