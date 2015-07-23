BRIEF-Dicerna reports Q4 loss per share $0.68
* Dicerna reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operational results
July 23 Zeltia SA :
* Says PharmaMar enters into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement with the pharmaceutical company TTY Biopharm to market and distribute the drug candidate APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) in Taiwan
* PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations for regulatory milestones achieved by APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin)
* PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product to TTY Biopharm for commercial use
* APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) is PharmaMar's second anticancer drug candidate obtained from a marine organism and is currently under development for the treatment of multiple myeloma and a type of T cell lymphoma
* Senseonics Holdings Inc says third tranche of $5 million was triggered by first sale of Senseonics' second generation transmitter in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: