* Reported on Thursday Q2 sales of $127 million, corresponding to local currency growth of 8 pct and 7 pct organic growth

* Q2 EBIT $22 million versus $25 million year ago

* Said financial guidance for the full year 2015 is unchanged except for capital expenditures

* Still sees total sales growth in local currency in the range of 4-6 pct, organic sales growth in local currency in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales

* Capital expenditures is now expected to be 3.5-4.5 pct of sales against previous guidance of 2.5-3.5 pct

