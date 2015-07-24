BRIEF-Hafslund buys back FRN Hafslund ASA
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
July 24 Ossur Hf :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 sales of $127 million, corresponding to local currency growth of 8 pct and 7 pct organic growth
* Q2 EBIT $22 million versus $25 million year ago
* Said financial guidance for the full year 2015 is unchanged except for capital expenditures
* Still sees total sales growth in local currency in the range of 4-6 pct, organic sales growth in local currency in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales
* Capital expenditures is now expected to be 3.5-4.5 pct of sales against previous guidance of 2.5-3.5 pct
* Profit for year up 38.3 pct to RMB1,377.9 million