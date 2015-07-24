Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 24 Macrologic SA :
* H1 revenue was 26.4 million zlotys ($7.0 million) versus 26.1 mln zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 3.2 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order