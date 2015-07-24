July 24 Examobile SA :

* Said on Thursday that its sales revenue from services provided to an undisclosed contractor from the mobile advertising industry has risen by 133,459 zlotys ($35,570) since March 24

* The services concern the issue of advertisements via the company's products Source text for Eikon:

