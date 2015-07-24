July 24 Spir Communication SA :

* Reported on Thursday a H1 net loss of 5.6 million euros ($6.1 million) compared to loss of 38.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenu is 208.4 million euros, down 6.3 percent

* H1 current operating loss is 2.9 million euros compared to loss of 5.1 million euros a year ago

* Current operating income and net income for the year 2015 should be up compared to the fiscal year 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1JC5Pr6

($1 = 0.9115 euros)