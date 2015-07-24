July 24 Grupa Zywiec SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, Distribev Holding Sp. z o.o, signed a preliminary agreement to sell 80 percent of Distribev Sp. z o.o. to Orbico D.O.O. for 96,000,000 zlotys ($25.5 million)

* Orbico D.O.O. is incorporated under the laws of Croatia

