BRIEF-Fitch says State-Aid requests show persistent Italian bank pressures
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector
July 24 Beni Stabili SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it priced its convertible bonds due 2021 issue addressed solely to qualified investors
* Bonds nominal value is 100,000 euros ($109,780) each for total nominal value of 200 million euros, maturity is 5 years and 181 days and coupon of 0.875 percent per year
* Bonds may be converted into Beni Stabili ordinary shares with initial conversion price is set at 1.0001 euros
* The issue and settlement for the bonds is expected to be on Aug. 3
* Announced results of the concurrent repurchase of its outstanding 225,000,000 euros 3.375 percent convertible bonds due 2018 and closing of the reverse bookbuilding process
* Said total principal amount of the outstanding bonds repurchased is equal to 223.9 million euros (99.51 percent of outstanding bonds initially issued)
* The repurchase price equal to 132,981 euros per 100,000 euros principal amount per outstanding bond, together with 165 euro accrued and unpaid interest
* The placement and the concurrent repurchase was arranged by Banca IMI SpA, JP Morgan, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank AG, Milan Branch acting as joint bookrunners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased following the Federal Reserve's signal last week it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.