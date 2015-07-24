Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Anglo American Plc
* Ceo says metals market deteriorated more than expected and is going to get tougher in second half
* Ceo says will cut thousands of jobs over the next couple of years
* Anglo american ceo says expects $1.4 billion from divestment of coal, copper, platinum assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli. Editing by Jane Merriman)
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.