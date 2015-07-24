July 24 Anglo American Plc

* Ceo says metals market deteriorated more than expected and is going to get tougher in second half

* Ceo says will cut thousands of jobs over the next couple of years

* Anglo american ceo says expects $1.4 billion from divestment of coal, copper, platinum assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Silvia Antonioli. Editing by Jane Merriman)