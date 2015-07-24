BRIEF-Hafslund buys back FRN Hafslund ASA
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
July 24Alpha MOS SA :
* Reported on Thursday a H1 revenue of 3.7 million euros ($4.07 million), down 2 pct
* Sees revenue growing at the end of the year with a positive impact on margins
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
* Profit for year up 38.3 pct to RMB1,377.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: