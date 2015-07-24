July 24 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Announced on Thursday that its board of directors had approved spin-off of MSV - integration, operating and maintenance of IT infrastructure business into a new company

* The business area will become a new company through spin-off of company's wholly-owned subsidiary Glintt - Technology Enabled Services SA

* The new company will be wholly owned by Glintt

