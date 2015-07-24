Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 24 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :
* Announced on Thursday that its board of directors had approved spin-off of MSV - integration, operating and maintenance of IT infrastructure business into a new company
* The business area will become a new company through spin-off of company's wholly-owned subsidiary Glintt - Technology Enabled Services SA
* The new company will be wholly owned by Glintt
Source text: bit.ly/1MoI62H
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order