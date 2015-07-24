BRIEF-Moody's says EU "bad bank" plan to face challenges and bondholder benefits could be limited
July 24Compagnie Fonciere Internationale :
* Reported on Thursday a H1 net loss of 160,513 euros ($176,291.43)
* The company not having anymore operational activity, pursues its management in extinction
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector