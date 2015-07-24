July 24 Banco De Sabadell Sa

* Chief Executive Jaime Guardiola says on conference call with investors there are opportunities for more consolidation in the UK banking sector

* CEO says Sabadell could be interested in taking part but has to integrate acquisition of TSB first

* Sabadell said earlier on Friday profits for the first half of 2015 rose 55 percent (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Paul Day)