Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Banco De Sabadell Sa
* Chief Executive Jaime Guardiola says on conference call with investors there are opportunities for more consolidation in the UK banking sector
* CEO says Sabadell could be interested in taking part but has to integrate acquisition of TSB first
* Sabadell said earlier on Friday profits for the first half of 2015 rose 55 percent (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Paul Day)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.