Barclays Plc is in
exclusive talks to sell its retail banking business in Portugal
to Spain's Bankinter, a person familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
Two sources said Barclays had accelerated the sale of its
retail businesses in Portugal and Italy, as it tries to speed up
its turnaround plan under new Chairman John McFarlane.
The sources said the talks to sell its business in Portugal,
where Barclays has 85 branches, were more advanced than talks to
sell in Italy, where it has 90 branches. The Portuguese sale is
likely to exclude Barclays' investment banking and credit card
operations in the country.
