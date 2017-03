ST PETERSBURG, July 24 Jerome Valcke all but confirmed on Friday he will be leaving his role as FIFA's secretary general when Sepp Blatter is replaced as the president of world soccer's governing body next year.

Valcke, speaking at a news conference in Russia before Saturday's preliminary round draw for the 2018 World Cup, said: "Yes, the next FIFA president should have a new secretary general."

