July 24 Elior

* Says raised its stake in its Spanish unit Areas to 100 percent

* Says has acquired the 38.45 percent minority interest held by Corporacion Empresarial Emesa

* Says Emesa received a cash payment of 46 million euros as well as 9 million Elior shares, becoming a significant shareholder in Elior, with 5.22 pct of the company's capital. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Michel Rose)