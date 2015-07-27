BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 Tatfondbank :
* Reported on Friday that Kazanskiy MEZ OJSC acquired 5.137 pct stake in company
* Zemelnaya korporatsiya Lider decreased stake in company to 4.8 pct from 9.937 pct Source text: bit.ly/1gf6Bn4, bit.ly/1IA7UcA
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform