July 27 Tatfondbank :

* Reported on Friday that Kazanskiy MEZ OJSC acquired 5.137 pct stake in company

* Zemelnaya korporatsiya Lider decreased stake in company to 4.8 pct from 9.937 pct Source text: bit.ly/1gf6Bn4, bit.ly/1IA7UcA

