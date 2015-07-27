July 27 Acacia Mining Plc

* Q2 gold production of 185,641 ounces, 4% higher than q2 2014, with gold sales of 184,055 ounces

* Q2 aisc of us$1,149 per ounce sold, 4% higher than q2 2014

* H1 gold production of 367,301 ounces, 6% higher than h1 2014, with gold sales of 355,470 ounces

* Continue to expect production and costs to be within guidance range as communicated earlier this year

* H1 revenue of $447 million in line with h1 2014, as increased ounces sold offset the lower gold price

* H1 EBITDA $97 million, 26% below year ago

* H1 EBITDA fall due to non-cash net foreign exchange revaluation charges, non-cash share-based payment costs and increased cash costs

* Cash position stands at $287 million as at 30 june 2015

* Remain focused on delivering plan previously set out, without having to redesign business in reaction to the gold price environment

* Expect the contribution from bulyanhulu to continue to increase quarter on quarter

* Expect capital expenditure for the year to be between $200-220 million

* Maintain FY production guidance of 750,000-800,000 ounces at cash cost per ounce of $695-725 per ounce sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: