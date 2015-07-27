UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 27 Acacia Mining Plc
* Q2 gold production of 185,641 ounces, 4% higher than q2 2014, with gold sales of 184,055 ounces
* Q2 aisc of us$1,149 per ounce sold, 4% higher than q2 2014
* H1 gold production of 367,301 ounces, 6% higher than h1 2014, with gold sales of 355,470 ounces
* Continue to expect production and costs to be within guidance range as communicated earlier this year
* H1 revenue of $447 million in line with h1 2014, as increased ounces sold offset the lower gold price
* H1 EBITDA $97 million, 26% below year ago
* H1 EBITDA fall due to non-cash net foreign exchange revaluation charges, non-cash share-based payment costs and increased cash costs
* Cash position stands at $287 million as at 30 june 2015
* Remain focused on delivering plan previously set out, without having to redesign business in reaction to the gold price environment
* Expect the contribution from bulyanhulu to continue to increase quarter on quarter
* Expect capital expenditure for the year to be between $200-220 million
* Maintain FY production guidance of 750,000-800,000 ounces at cash cost per ounce of $695-725 per ounce sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.