July 27 Central Bank of Russia:

* Reported on Friday that Deposit Insurance Agency chose Promsvyazbank as an investor for sanation of AVTOVAZBANK

* For this purpose Promsvyazbank to receive 18.2 billion roubles ($312.61 million) loan for 10 years

* According to the plan Promsvyazbank to acquire AVTOVAZBANK shares, AVTOVAZBANK to be reorganized by merger with Promsvyazbank till September 1, 2022 Source text: bit.ly/1JJB3MZ

($1 = 58.2200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)