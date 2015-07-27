BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 Central Bank of Russia:
* Reported on Friday that Deposit Insurance Agency chose Promsvyazbank as an investor for sanation of AVTOVAZBANK
* For this purpose Promsvyazbank to receive 18.2 billion roubles ($312.61 million) loan for 10 years
* According to the plan Promsvyazbank to acquire AVTOVAZBANK shares, AVTOVAZBANK to be reorganized by merger with Promsvyazbank till September 1, 2022 Source text: bit.ly/1JJB3MZ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 58.2200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform