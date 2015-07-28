Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :
* Announced on Monday Q1 revenue up 37.6 pct to 194.4 million euros ($215.26 million)
* Q1 EBITDA increased by 56.3 pct to 45.5 million euros
* Q1 profit for the period rose by 159.3 pct to 19.6 million euros
* Outlook for revenue increased to 725 million euros for FY 2015/16
* Sees FY EBITDA margin to exceed 19 pct (guidance at the beginning of the financial year: 18-20 pct), influenced by the expected costs of the start-up of the new plants in Chongqing
