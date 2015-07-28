July 28 Rainbow Tours SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported June 2015 revenue of 145.3 million zlotys ($39.0 million), up 20.2 percent year on year

* H1 revenue was 457.1 million zlotys, up 20.8 percent year on year

