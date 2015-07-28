July 28 Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard says on a conference call after second-quarter results:

* Unlikely that French market will consolidate before 700 megahertz mobile auction later this year but talks may restart next year

* No plans to enter South Africa or Nigeria markets since would be too big

* Group could look at further small acquisitions in central and west africa after it completes deal with Bharti now being discussed

* No plans to increase invesment in content rights despite move by rival Altice into French TV via deal to buy news channel BFM (Reporting By Leila Abboud)