Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 EI Towers SpA :
* H1 core revenue 119.4 million euros ($131.9 million) versus 116.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 20.3 million euros versus 19.2 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY 2015 EBITDA before non recurring items target of 114 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order