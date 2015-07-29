July 29 Groclin SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a letter of intent with VW for production of car seat covers for VW CRAFTER

* Cooperation is scheduled for five to six years and estimated value of deliveries is between 10 million euros ($11.0 million) and 12 million euros

