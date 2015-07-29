BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing
July 29 Vienna Insurance Group Ag Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
* Says has signed an agreement to purchase 100 percent of baltikums aas
* Says acquisition of the latvian insurance company is subject to regulatory approvals
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing