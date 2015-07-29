BRIEF-Fitch affirms Russia at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Russia - expects that central bank will achieve its inflation target of 4% by mid-2017
July 29 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Said on Tuesday that through its special purpose vehicle (SPV) Deya Capital SCR SA it sold a 21.66 percent stake in Ocibar SA together with other SPVs managed by Arta Capital
* The proceeds from the transaction ascended to 16.13 million euros ($17.80 million) with a consolidated gross capital gain of 8.7 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch on Russia - expects that central bank will achieve its inflation target of 4% by mid-2017
BOSTON, March 31 Investors have given billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn's plan to boost General Motors Co's value a frosty reception with most surveyed saying his call for two types of shares would not raise the automaker's worth, according to an Evercore ISI poll.