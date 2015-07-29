US STOCKS-Wall Street's rock-solid quarter ends with a loss
* Final score: Dow -0.31 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct (Updates to close)
** Premier Farnell poised for biggest one-day drop since early Feb in strong volume
** Sees a 10 pct drop in H1 adj. operating profit after sales growth per day in its main markets slowed in Q2
** Q2 sales growth per day had slowed mainly in its North American and UK markets
** Stock, down c.13 pct, top FTSE 250 faller & most actively traded on index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.