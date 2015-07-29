** Premier Farnell poised for biggest one-day drop since early Feb in strong volume

** Sees a 10 pct drop in H1 adj. operating profit after sales growth per day in its main markets slowed in Q2

** Q2 sales growth per day had slowed mainly in its North American and UK markets

** Stock, down c.13 pct, top FTSE 250 faller & most actively traded on index