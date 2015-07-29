BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
July 29 Nmas1 Dinamia SA :
* Said on Tuesday Spanish market regulator CNMV approved admission to trading of 17,390,984 new shares, 3 euros ($3.3) per share nominal value each to complete merger between N+1 and Dinamia
* To admit shares for trading as of July 29
* To change trading code (ticker) from DIN to N1, effective August 3 at the opening of markets
($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
