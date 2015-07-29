July 29 Nmas1 Dinamia SA :

* Said on Tuesday Spanish market regulator CNMV approved admission to trading of 17,390,984 new shares, 3 euros ($3.3) per share nominal value each to complete merger between N+1 and Dinamia

* To admit shares for trading as of July 29

* To change trading code (ticker) from DIN to N1, effective August 3 at the opening of markets

