July 29 Saint Croix Holding Immobilier SOCIMI SA :

* H1 net profit 4.9 million euros ($5.4 million) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA 7.6 million euros versus 5.3 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV at June 30, 2015 was 367.9 million euros, up from 326.0 million euros at December 31, 2014

