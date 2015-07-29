UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Gr Sarantis SA :
* Q2 group sales at 135.48 million euros ($149.45 million), up by 12.16 percent compared with a year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 9.46 million euros versus 8.68 million euros year ago
* Q2 net profit at 5.01 million euros versus 5.05 million euros year ago
* Maintains its FY 2015 guidance
Source text: bit.ly/1SgsfZ0
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.