July 29 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* Says special purpose vehicle Deya Capital buys 25.2 percent stake in In-Store Media Group SA

* Reaches indirect stake of 18.89 percent in In-Store Media Group with an investment of 15 million euros ($16.5 million)

