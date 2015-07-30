Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Announces full enrolment of patients into its ongoing phase II clinical study with its lead product, ATIR101
* ATIR101 is a cell-based product designed to enable stem cell transplantations from partially matched (haploidentical) family donors for blood cancer patients who do not have a matching stem cell donor available
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.