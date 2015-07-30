July 30Mex Polska SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it completed transaction of purchase of 100 percent of Mex Master Sp. z o.o. from Andrzej Domzala and Joanna Kowalewska

* 100 shares of Mex Master of value of 3.9 million zlotys ($1 million) were acquired in exchange for 1,311,356 company's series E shares

($1 = 3.7634 zlotys)