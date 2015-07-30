UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30Mex Polska SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it completed transaction of purchase of 100 percent of Mex Master Sp. z o.o. from Andrzej Domzala and Joanna Kowalewska
* 100 shares of Mex Master of value of 3.9 million zlotys ($1 million) were acquired in exchange for 1,311,356 company's series E shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.