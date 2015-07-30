July 30 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to exclude Art New Media SA, De Molen SA and Progres Investment SA shares from trade on NewConnect as of Aug. 19 unless they publish their financial reports for Q1 2015 and full year 2014

* The deadline for publication of reports is Aug. 17

* WSE resolved to suspend trading of shares of Art New Media, De Molen and Progres Investment until Aug. 17

