Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* H1 sales 81.5 million euros ($89.32 million), up 2.6 percent year on year
* H1 net profit 7.2 million euros, up 16.6 percent year on year
* H1 EBITDA 10.6 million euros, up 5.5 percent year on year
* Expects to close 2015 with total EBITDA growth of around 15 percent
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.