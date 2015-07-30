July 30 Capio Group Services AB :

* Said on Wednesday over-allotment option has been exercised in full in respect of 4,812,261 shares in Capio

* Said stabilisation period had ended

* Ygeia Equity granted the banks an over-allotment option of up to 4,812,261 shares to be used to cover potential over-allotments of shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)