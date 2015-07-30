Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Capio Group Services AB :
* Said on Wednesday over-allotment option has been exercised in full in respect of 4,812,261 shares in Capio
* Said stabilisation period had ended
* Ygeia Equity granted the banks an over-allotment option of up to 4,812,261 shares to be used to cover potential over-allotments of shares
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: