Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Sees 0-2 percent annual fall in 2015 revenues versus 7-8 percent fall expected earlier -CEO
* Sees 2015 sales to key market Russia at 16 bln roubles, 1 bln above earlier guidance -CEO
* Operating profit margin seen at 13-14 percent versus 11 percent projected earlier -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: