July 30 Amper SA :

* Said on Wednesday that a total of 147,650,043 shares were subscribed in a capital increase for a total amount of 7.4 million euros ($8.12 million)

* As all the shares of the capital increase were fully subscribed, the company did not open a discretionary allotment period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)