Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Amper SA :
* Said on Wednesday that a total of 147,650,043 shares were subscribed in a capital increase for a total amount of 7.4 million euros ($8.12 million)
* As all the shares of the capital increase were fully subscribed, the company did not open a discretionary allotment period
($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order