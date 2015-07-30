July 30 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to impose a fine of 15,000 zlotys Esperotia Energy Investment SA, FORMULA8 SA, Silesia One SA, Vedia SA, West Real Estate SA, Weglopex Holding SA and Uboat- Line SA

* WSE obliges these companies to hire an authorized advisor in 30 days from July 29

Source text:

bit.ly/1H5jfKe

bit.ly/1JxnLHH

bit.ly/1KC0Jhn

bit.ly/1SjoeCU

bit.ly/1h79BC7

bit.ly/1ItpuNt

bit.ly/1MvcxV6

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)