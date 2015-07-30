UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to impose a fine of 15,000 zlotys Esperotia Energy Investment SA, FORMULA8 SA, Silesia One SA, Vedia SA, West Real Estate SA, Weglopex Holding SA and Uboat- Line SA
* WSE obliges these companies to hire an authorized advisor in 30 days from July 29
Source text:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.