July 30 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to impose a fine of 15,000 zlotys on Air Market SA, Geoinvent SA , Kampa SA, Nemex SA , Taxus Fund SA, Twigonet Europe SE, Art New Media SA and Progres Investment SA

* WSE said that the companies failed to obey rules of the publication of full year financial statement for 2014 under NewConnect market regulations

