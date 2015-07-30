Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 DiaSorin SpA :
* Q2 net profit 26.2 million euros, up 29.3 percent year on year
* Q2 revenue 127.5 million euros, up 15 percent year on year
* Management confirms guidance already provided for 2015
* Sees FY 2015 revenues growth between 4 and 5 percent at CER compared with 2014
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA growth between 4 and 5 percent at CER compared with 2014
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: