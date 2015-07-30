July 30 Sorin SpA :

* Reports Q2 net profit 2.1 million euros ($2.30 million) versus 10 million euros a year ago

* Q2 revenue of 215.6 million euros, up 5.2 percent year on year at comparable foreign exchange

* Q2 rectified net profit of 16.5 million euros, up 47 percent year on year

* Says discontinues its FY 2015 guidance in light of its upcoming proposed merger with Cyberonics Inc

