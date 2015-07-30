Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Sorin SpA :
* Reports Q2 net profit 2.1 million euros ($2.30 million) versus 10 million euros a year ago
* Q2 revenue of 215.6 million euros, up 5.2 percent year on year at comparable foreign exchange
* Q2 rectified net profit of 16.5 million euros, up 47 percent year on year
* Says discontinues its FY 2015 guidance in light of its upcoming proposed merger with Cyberonics Inc
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: