UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30 Geox SpA :
* H1 net profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) versus loss of 3.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 426.9 million euros, up 6.7 percent year on year
* Q2 same store sales rise 8 percent
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of about 68 million - 70 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.